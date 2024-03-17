Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as high as C$1.25. Moneta Gold shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 27,555 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Moneta Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$101 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.87.

Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

