MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up 3.0% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.6% during the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.19.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded down $13.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.44. 1,823,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.72 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

