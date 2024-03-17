Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Reaches $502.13 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $502.13 million and $30.89 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00083073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001350 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,110,375,004 coins and its circulating supply is 847,550,608 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

