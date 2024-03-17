MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.86.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTY shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
MTY Food Group Price Performance
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$280.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$272.05 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.9709389 earnings per share for the current year.
MTY Food Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
