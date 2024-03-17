MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2024

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTY shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$53.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$54.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.96. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$47.76 and a 1-year high of C$68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$280.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$272.05 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.9709389 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.