MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTY shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$53.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$54.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.96. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$47.76 and a 1-year high of C$68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$280.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$272.05 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.9709389 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.