MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Holdings Trimmed by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth $56,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 1.3 %

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

