National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Up 17.7% in February

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 14th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

National CineMedia Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1,792,883.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,755,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,656,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,504,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,354 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

