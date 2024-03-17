Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Up 26.0% in February

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 14th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.8 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $24.71 during midday trading on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.