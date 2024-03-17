Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Up 26.0% in February

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 14th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.8 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $24.71 during midday trading on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
