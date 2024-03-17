Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Sujal M. Patel Buys 18,854 Shares

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 18,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $54,488.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,050,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,044,540.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 2.4 %

NAUT opened at $2.56 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $320.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

