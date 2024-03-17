Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Sujal M. Patel Buys 18,854 Shares

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 18,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $54,488.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,050,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,044,540.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 2.4 %
NAUT opened at $2.56 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $320.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
