NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.20 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.15 or 0.00011947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $8.58 billion and $1.20 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00082336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00018523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,550,709 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,052,550,709 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.0894575 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 378 active market(s) with $1,055,217,278.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

