Nebulas Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $554,879.31 and $43,164.93 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 81,763,024 coins and its circulating supply is 65,393,205 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.

NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.

Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:

1\. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;

2\. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.

[Whitepaper](https://github.com/nebulasio/whitepaper)”

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

