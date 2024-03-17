Needham & Company LLC Boosts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $30.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 858,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 858,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,674,870. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

