Nervos Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $43.65 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $807.80 million and $43.65 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,189.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.66 or 0.00590499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00126122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00046881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.74 or 0.00209324 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00055121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00125897 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,447,181,375 coins and its circulating supply is 43,762,640,914 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

