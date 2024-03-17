Nervos Network (CKB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $52.78 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $778.91 million and $52.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,442,429,385 coins and its circulating supply is 43,758,955,304 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars.

