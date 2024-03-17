Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at TD Cowen

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIF opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

