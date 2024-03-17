Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.82. Netlist shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 178,594 shares changing hands.

Netlist Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $442.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 230.48% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.