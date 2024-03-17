Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb Sells 2,300 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $163.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.09 and a 200 day moving average of $154.64.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXST shares. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.