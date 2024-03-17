NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Position Increased by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the quarter. NextDecade comprises approximately 5.3% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SL Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of NextDecade worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 337.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,892,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 1,459,457 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NextDecade by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 76,593 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter.
NextDecade Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.32. NextDecade Co. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
