NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0185

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00005582 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00026107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00015818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,030.10 or 0.99972929 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010259 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.13 or 0.00152325 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.