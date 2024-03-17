NFT Price Hits $0.0185 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005654 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00026227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00015828 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,198.70 or 0.99862879 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00154016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

