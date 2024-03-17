NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.04.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $99.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,208,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average of $103.84. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

