NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.96. 536,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,790,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

NKGen Biotech Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NKGen Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NKGen Biotech stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.07% of NKGen Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NKGen Biotech Company Profile

NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.

