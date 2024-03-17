Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Up 19.4% in February

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,730,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 14th total of 22,390,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 490,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 270,752 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.69. 15,936,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,926,035. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

