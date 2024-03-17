Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,591,206 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591,206 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.45% of Starbucks worth $493,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.7 %

SBUX traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $90.12. 18,136,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,968,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.46. The firm has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

