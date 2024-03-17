Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,867,377 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 233.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867,377 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.91% of Agilent Technologies worth $370,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.48. 3,775,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,868. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $151.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.39 and a 200 day moving average of $124.76.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $9,412,339 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

