Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 98,790 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,790 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.65% of Hilton Worldwide worth $305,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,270,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after acquiring an additional 67,821 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HLT stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $204.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,941. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.39. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $209.71.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.69.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

