Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,644,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,525,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.44% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.63. 3,408,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

