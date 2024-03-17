Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,052,228 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 124.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.70% of Cadence Design Systems worth $515,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $7.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.44. 2,606,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.93. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.01 and a 1-year high of $320.78. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,607 shares of company stock worth $38,190,426 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.