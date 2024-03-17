Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,558,903 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.31% of Emerson Electric worth $723,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

EMR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,537,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,695. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $111.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average is $96.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

