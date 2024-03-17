Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,561,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 78,074 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $908,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 47,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.73 on Friday, reaching $484.10. 29,153,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,142,451. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.64 and a 52 week high of $523.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.48 and a 200 day moving average of $363.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on META. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Get Our Latest Report on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock valued at $600,264,797. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.