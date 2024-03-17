Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises approximately 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.69% of Elevance Health worth $768,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,750,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Barclays started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.5 %

ELV traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $513.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.02. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $516.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.