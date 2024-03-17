Nordea Investment Management AB Has $274.85 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,251 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.69% of Centene worth $274,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Centene by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 677,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 471,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,473,000 after purchasing an additional 85,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. 5,215,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

