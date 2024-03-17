Nordea Investment Management AB Has $326.17 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,806 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,090 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of McDonald’s worth $326,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $1,221,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,071,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,998. The stock has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

