Nordea Investment Management AB Has $438.82 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,355,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,596 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hershey were worth $438,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.54. 12,184,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,628. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.41 and a 200 day moving average of $193.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

