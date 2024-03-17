Nordea Investment Management AB Has $466.17 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Booking were worth $466,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Booking by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 2.8 %

BKNG stock traded down $97.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,413.98. 771,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,694. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,569.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,291.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,392.81 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

