Nordea Investment Management AB Has $519.21 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,859,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 581,602 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises about 0.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $519,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.72. 10,117,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,672,669 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

