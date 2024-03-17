Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,692,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,424 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $346,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.08. 32,424,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,803,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

