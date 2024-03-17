Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 329,049 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,798,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 329,049 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $778,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 45,303,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,366,275. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

