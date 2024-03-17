Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 96,824 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,069,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96,824 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $387,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.88. The stock had a trading volume of 752,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

