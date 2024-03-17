North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
