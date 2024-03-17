Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Up 18.8% in February

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 14th total of 23,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NTIC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 11,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,274. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.71 million, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTIC shares. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northern Technologies International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 213,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.