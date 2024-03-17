Northside Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,630 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.