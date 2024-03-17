Northside Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 337,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $114.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.31 and a 12-month high of $117.37.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
