Northside Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 337,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $114.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.31 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.