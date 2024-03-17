Northside Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Northside Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,491 shares during the quarter. NU comprises about 1.7% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.