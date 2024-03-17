Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,387,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,758. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.18. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $288.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

