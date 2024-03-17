Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,930,414,000 after buying an additional 254,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after buying an additional 1,066,937 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,264,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,089,314. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

