Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,491 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.6% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,914,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,428,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

