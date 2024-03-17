Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 8.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.30. 13,007,649 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

