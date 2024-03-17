Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 723,600 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 14th total of 602,200 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Up 20.2 %

Shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $11.00. 166,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,611. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 2,219.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 300,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 142,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 221.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 685.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,840 shares in the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

