NXM Tops 24-Hour Volume of $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

