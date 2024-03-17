Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE:OII opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.47. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $27.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

