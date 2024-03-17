Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on OII
Oceaneering International Trading Up 2.9 %
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oceaneering International
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.